Vidalia Onion Cornbread

Ingredients:

1/4 cup vegetable oil divided

1 small to medium Vidalia onion

2 large eggs

1 1/4 cups milk whole or 2%

1/4 cup butter melted

2 cups Martha White Yellow Cornmeal Mix

Instructions:

Brush 2 tablespoons vegetable oil on the bottom and sides of an 8-inch cast iron skillet and place in a cold oven.

Set the oven to 425 degrees with the skillet in the oven. Set a timer for 8 minutes. This should be enough time to preheat it plus a few minutes. It should take about 8 minutes to prepare onions and batter.

Meanwhile, remove papery outside skin from onion. Do not cut off the bottom of the onion yet. Slice the onion in half vertically. Slicing from top to bottom, cut 6 or 7 slices about 1/4-inch thick. Cut off the bottom of the remaining onion and other half of onion and dice it - about 3/4 cup.

Lightly beat eggs in a medium bowl with a fork. Add milk, butter, and remaining 2 tablespoons vegetable oil and stir with a fork. Add cornmeal mix and stir just until all ingredients are combined.

When the timer goes off, remove the hot skillet from the oven and place on the stovetop. Quickly arrange the onion slices on the bottom of the skillet around the outside edges of the pan.

With a large spoon, dollop batter over the onion slices. Pouring the batter tends to make the onion slices move around. Place the skillet in the oven and bake for 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Let cool on the stovetop for 5 minutes before turning out onto a cutting board or wire rack.

Shortcut: The shortcut for this recipe is using cornmeal mix. You can also use 3/4 cup frozen, chopped and thawed onion and omit the onion slices on the bottom.

Any yellow or white cornmeal mix will work for this recipe using 2 cups of the mix and the directions on the back of the bag.

