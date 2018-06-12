Eddie Vedder's vinyl single to be released with Cubs tickets - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Eddie Vedder's vinyl single to be released with Cubs tickets

CHICAGO (AP) - Eddie Vedder's support of the Chicago Cubs remains strong.

The Pearl Jam frontman's new 7-inch vinyl single will be given out to those who buy tickets to the July 6 Cubs-Reds game at Wrigley Field.

Pressed on blue and red vinyl, the record feature's Vedder's 2007 Cubs song "All the Way." The flip side features fan Steve Goodman's 1984 tribute "Go Cubs, Go."

One record will be given out with each ticket purchased.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Israel: Social media monitoring nabs would-be attackers

    Israel: Social media monitoring nabs would-be attackers

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:15:26 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 8:39 AM EDT2018-06-12 12:39:26 GMT
    Israeli authorities have foiled over 200 Palestinian attacks by monitoring social media, sifting through vast amounts of data and identifying prospective assailants ahead of time.More >>
    Israeli authorities have foiled over 200 Palestinian attacks by monitoring social media, sifting through vast amounts of data and identifying prospective assailants ahead of time.More >>

  • Seattle poised to repeal new tax opposed by Amazon

    Seattle poised to repeal new tax opposed by Amazon

    Monday, June 11 2018 4:04 PM EDT2018-06-11 20:04:03 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-06-12 12:30:58 GMT
    Seattle's mayor says the city will rescind a tax approved last month on businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks that was designed to help pay for homeless services and affordable housing.More >>
    Seattle's mayor says the city will rescind a tax approved last month on businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks that was designed to help pay for homeless services and affordable housing.More >>

  • Feds: Tesla accelerated, didn't brake ahead of fatal crash

    Feds: Tesla accelerated, didn't brake ahead of fatal crash

    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:01 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:01:02 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-06-12 12:30:52 GMT
    Federal investigators say a Tesla SUV using the company's semi-autonomous driving system accelerated just before crashing into a California freeway barrier, killing its driver.More >>
    Federal investigators say a Tesla SUV using the company's semi-autonomous driving system accelerated just before crashing into a California freeway barrier, killing its driver.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly