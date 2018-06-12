Eddie Vedder's vinyl single to be released with Cubs tickets

CHICAGO (AP) - Eddie Vedder's support of the Chicago Cubs remains strong.

The Pearl Jam frontman's new 7-inch vinyl single will be given out to those who buy tickets to the July 6 Cubs-Reds game at Wrigley Field.

Pressed on blue and red vinyl, the record feature's Vedder's 2007 Cubs song "All the Way." The flip side features fan Steve Goodman's 1984 tribute "Go Cubs, Go."

One record will be given out with each ticket purchased.

