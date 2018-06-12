Mickey: Hot and muggy, with scattered showers and storms

Hey, it's Tuesday and that's about all that has changed.

We are still in that hot, steamy air mass.

I know because I recharged my air conditioning in my old truck yesterday. Anyhow we're looking at another muggy, hot afternoon in June.

If you're into "feels like" temperatures in the mid-90s with scattered strong afternoon storms, then boy sit down and let me tell you about it.

The good news is, if you don't get enough of hot, humid conditions with a chance of afternoon storms, you've pretty much got 7-more days of the exact same forecast.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.