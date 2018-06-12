Montevallo Rd. open after gas leak - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Montevallo Rd. open after gas leak

Cahaba Rd., Hollywood Blvd. closed due to gas leak (Source: WBRC Video) Cahaba Rd., Hollywood Blvd. closed due to gas leak (Source: WBRC Video)
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL (WBRC) -

A block of Montevallo is now open to traffic in Mountain Brook due to a major gas leak. 

A contractor replacing pipes hit a gas line in the 2300 block, according to Spire. Four homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Repairs have been completed in the incident.

No interruption of service is expected for customers. 

