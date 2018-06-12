Cahaba Rd., Hollywood Blvd. closed due to gas leak - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Cahaba Rd., Hollywood Blvd. closed due to gas leak

Source: Raycom images Source: Raycom images
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL (WBRC) -

Cahaba Road and Hollywood Boulevard are closed in Mountain Brook due to a major gas leak. 

Construction and Jefferson County crews are still on the scene. 

No word on when the road will reopen. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly