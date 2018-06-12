George H.W. Bush becomes 1st US president to turn 94
(Paul Morse/Office of George H. W. Bush via AP, File). This file photo provided by Office of George H. W. Bush shows a photo of former President George H.W. Bush that was tweeted on Friday, June 1, 2018, from his hospital bed.
(AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File). In this Dec. 20, 1989, file photo, President George H.W. Bush addresses the nation on television from the Oval Office in Washington as he explains his decision to deploy American troops to Panama.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, people rally outside of the Supreme Court in opposition to Ohio's voter roll purges in Washington. The Supreme Court’s decision upholding Ohio’s method of removing people from...
The Supreme Court's decision upholding Ohio's method of removing people from voter rolls appears unlikely to have a ripple effect.
(AP Photo/John Locher). Nevada state Attorney General Adam Laxalt speaks with members of the media at a campaign event Monday, June 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Laxalt is running as a Republican for governor of Nevada.
Elections are scheduled Tuesday in South Carolina, Maine, Nevada, North Dakota and Virginia.
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this May 18, 2018, file photo, White House adviser Jared Kushner speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. A newly-released 2018 financial disclosure shows that White House special adviser Jared K...
A spokesman for the couple said the couple's disclosure portrayed both assets and debts that have not changed much over the past year - and stressed that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have both complied with all federal ethics rules.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). U.S. President Donald Trump, right, reaches to shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.
The first handshake between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un lasted 13 seconds, a moment that took place in front of a stunning display of interlocked North Korean and American flags and was being dissected around the...More >>
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). U.S. President Donald Trump flashes a thumbs up as he leaves after a press conference at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.
President Donald Trump, the former reality television star with a knack for theatrics, used a dose of Hollywood magic as he sought to persuade North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their historic summit.More >>
(Kevin Lim/The Straits Times via AP). U. S. President Donald Trump gestures toward the media with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
White House restricts journalists' access to parts of Trump's summit with Kim Jong Un.More >>
