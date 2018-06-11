NCAA releases early Mississippi State schedule for College World Series

Mississippi State’s first game in Omaha will be in primetime. The NCAA released the schedule for the first two days of the College World Series.

The Bulldogs will face Washington Saturday at 7:00pm. The game will be televised on ESPN. North Carolina & Oregon State are the other teams on MSU’s side of the CWS bracket.

2018 College World Series

TD Ameritrade Park - Omaha, Nebraska

Saturday, June 16th

2:00pm: North Carolina vs. Oregon State (TV: ESPN)

7:00pm: Mississippi State vs. Washington (TV: ESPN)

Monday, June 18th

1:00pm: MSU/UW loser vs. UNC/OSU loser (TV: ESPN)

6:00pm: MSU/UW winner vs. UNC/OSU winner (TV: ESPN)

