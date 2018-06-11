NCAA releases early Mississippi State schedule for College World Series

Mississippi State’s first game in Omaha will be in primetime. The NCAA released the schedule for the first two days of the College World Series.
The Bulldogs will face Washington Saturday at 7:00pm. The game will be televised on ESPN. North Carolina & Oregon State are the other teams on MSU’s side of the CWS bracket.
2018 College World Series
TD Ameritrade Park - Omaha, Nebraska
See full schedule here
Saturday, June 16th
2:00pm: North Carolina vs. Oregon State (TV: ESPN)
7:00pm: Mississippi State vs. Washington (TV: ESPN)
Monday, June 18th
1:00pm: MSU/UW loser vs. UNC/OSU loser (TV: ESPN)
6:00pm: MSU/UW winner vs. UNC/OSU winner (TV: ESPN)
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.