Community concerned after double murder in Cook Springs

It's peak time for a community walking trail off of Cook Springs Road in St. Clair County, but on Monday it was empty.

That's because just 48 hours before, St. Clair County sheriff's deputies were investigating a double homicide.

"A lot of people over the last 20 years have used it and I hope they continue to use and I hope they won’t let this scare them off," said Jeter Bunt who owns the property where the walking trail is located.

19-year-old Hope Trapp and 20-year-old Logan Lambert were shot and killed on the trail Saturday.

It was just down the road from Skylar Patterson. "It's pretty odd because it happened so close to my house,” said Patterson. "It's pretty quiet here. We never have anything like this happening here."

Deputies arrested and charged 41-year-old Kevin Wayne McCroy with two counts of capital murder. He is the county jail with a $2 million bond.

Investigators say it started with a disagreement.

"It's been a long time since something like this has happened. We just don't have things like this happen. It's a quiet peaceful country neighborhood, everybody knows everybody," continued Bunt.

"It's pretty sad. I can only imagine what the family is dealing with," continued Patterson.

The St. Clair County district attorney said McCroy is due back in court July 17.

Court records also show he has a pending court date in October on a 2016 felony assault charge where Lambert was the victim.

