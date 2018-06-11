Community concerned after double murder in Cook Springs

It's peak time for a community walking trail off of Cook Springs Road in St. Clair County, but on Monday it was empty.More >>
It's peak time for a community walking trail off of Cook Springs Road in St. Clair County, but on Monday it was empty.More >>
Organizations like Safe Kids Tuscaloosa check car seats and boosters to make sure they’re properly installed.More >>
Organizations like Safe Kids Tuscaloosa check car seats and boosters to make sure they’re properly installed.More >>
It’s turned out to be a rather pleasant night for many areas however the chance for pop-up showers and storms will continue. There is a cluster of storms to our west over Mississippi and some of this activity may hold together and reach our area overnight. So we will keep a chance of rain in the forecast past midnight.More >>
It’s turned out to be a rather pleasant night for many areas however the chance for pop-up showers and storms will continue. There is a cluster of storms to our west over Mississippi and some of this activity may hold together and reach our area overnight. So we will keep a chance of rain in the forecast past midnight.More >>
Alabama's own Deontay Wilder has accepted Anthony Joshua’s offer to travel to the United Kingdom and determine the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.More >>
Alabama's own Deontay Wilder has accepted Anthony Joshua’s offer to travel to the United Kingdom and determine the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.More >>
Cops versus kids. A Birmingham woman shed some light on a side of police officers we don't get to see often: a basketball game between officers and neighborhood kids.More >>
Cops versus kids. A Birmingham woman shed some light on a side of police officers we don't get to see often: a basketball game between officers and neighborhood kids.More >>