FIRST ALERT: Patchy, dense fog Monday night; Shower or storm Tuesday morning

It’s turned out to be a rather pleasant night for many areas however the chance for pop-up showers and storms will continue. There is a cluster of storms to our west over Mississippi and some of this activity may hold together and reach our area overnight. So we will keep a chance of rain in the forecast past midnight.

I also want to give you a First Alert for patchy areas of dense fog.

While a shower or storm can’t be ruled out early on Tuesday, the chances will go up throughout the day. It is going to feel very hot and steamy at times, with highs near 90° and feels-like temperatures in the middle to upper 90s. The chance for rain will continue through Tuesday night and into the day on Wednesday.

A weak disturbance will near the area and this will prolong the chance for wet weather. Even with all the storm activity recently, there are areas that have seen little to no rain. If you live in one of these zones your chances for rain will go up significantly on Wednesday, especially in the afternoon hours. The rain chances may back off a bit for Thursday and Friday; however, there will be scattered storm activity on the radar maps in the afternoon hours. I’m not expecting a huge fluctuation in temperatures so plan for more periods of hot and steamy weather as highs approach 90º.

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND: A front is expected to set up over the state this weekend and this will be a focal point for most of the scattered storm development. We will have some sunny periods this weekend but there will be a chance for areas of rain during the peak heating of the day. The best coverage of rain looks to set up over our south and southwest counties this weekend.

I’m expecting rain chances to back off early next week but with no big change in the air mass, hot and muggy weather will continue.

Also, long range models are in better agreement that a disturbance over the Gulf will remain well south and west of our area so there is no immediate concern for any tropical troubles later this week.

