It's on! Wilder agrees to fight Joshua in unification bout

If you have been waiting to see a unification bout between the top two heavyweight boxers in the world, you won’t have to wait much longer. Big news came Monday when Deontay Wilder’s co-manager/trainer Jay Deas said Wilder has accepted Anthony Joshua’s offer to travel to the United Kingdom to determine the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

While the exact date, venue, and TV network have not yet been determined, all signs are for a full go as the sticking point in negotiations had been the location of the bout.

The Wilder camp was so determined to have the big fight in the United States that they offered Joshua $50 million. The catch? Joshua is set on fighting in his homeland, so he turned down the offer.

After more negotiations, Wilder, says Deas, has agreed to travel to the U.K. at a “less than market value.” While Deas did not disclose the amount of money that Wilder has agreed to, estimates are between $12 and $15 million.

WBC champion Wilder is 40-0 with 39 knockouts, while Joshua is 21-0.

The fight will unify all world championship belts and thus make the winner the world’s undisputed champion, something only a handful of boxers have accomplished. That list includes boxers Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Mike Tyson, and Evander Holyfield.

“We are ready to show the world the true heavyweight champion. We can’t wait to travel to the United Kingdom for this fight,” added Deas.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.