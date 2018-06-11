Best Buys for Father's Day

Father's Day is coming up on June 17th. What can you get Dad to celebrate his special day without loading up the credit cards? Sometimes simpler gifts are the best. Simpler gifts may also be your only option if you are young and short on cash, or if your credit is not up to scratch right now. You can check your credit score and read your credit report for free within minutes using Credit Manager by MoneyTips.
What does your Dad like to do in his spare time (if he has any)? What are his hobbies and his favorite activities outside of work? With a bit of recon before Father's Day and the occasional leading question, you can get some idea of what he might like or need. Hint: if Dad is like 99.9% of Dads, the best choice is not aftershave or a necktie no matter how cool the necktie is.
If you still need inspiration, try some ideas in these traditional Father's Day gift categories.
If you want to go completely cheap and personalized, try homemade Father's Day coupons good for cashing in on chores Dad hates doing or special activities.
The best advice we can give for Father's Day gifts is to ask Dad for some simple ideas. Most Dads are just looking forward to a day of relaxation and aren't too hung up on gifts. Maybe a hammock and a cold beverage would be the way to go?
If you do want to get Dad something special and need more credit, check out our list of credit card offers.
