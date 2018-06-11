Cell phone video captures Birmingham PD officers playing basketball in neighborhood

NaShawna Thomas took out her cell phone and started recording when she saw the officers playing (Source: NaShawna Thomas)

Cops versus kids.

A Birmingham woman shed some light on a side of police officers we don't get to see often: a basketball game between officers and neighborhood kids.

NaShawna Thomas said she doesn't know who the kids are, or the names of the Birmingham police officers.

But one thing she does know-- this is one basketball game these kids won't forget.

"When I saw the blue lights I thought, 'Oh my God. Something happened. I hope nobody's dead or anything.' Because that's all we hear about these days," said Thomas.

But when she got closer, that wasn't the case at all.

"When we pulled up, the police officers had blocked off the street, and they were playing basketball with the kids. And I was like, 'Oh, let me get this.' Because we always hear negative stuff going on in the community," she said.

So, she took out her phone and started recording of the impromptu game on 35th Street Ensley.

"These little boys are having fun playing with these officers, and they looked like they were having fun too!" Thomas said.

She shared the video on social media, not for the likes, but to spread a positive message.

"So I felt like, seeing the police officers getting out in the community, dealing with the kids, and having the kids feel like, 'Okay, we do have somebody that's here to protect us,'" said Thomas. "I would say thank you for even taking the time out your day to even do this with the kids. Just showing them love, because some kids don't have that."

We reached out to Birmingham PD to see who those officers were, but we have yet to hear back.

We spoke with a grandmother of one of the kids playing in that video.

She said they were out there for quite a while, and in the end, the officers won.

No word yet on a rematch.

