Activist calling on city hall to shut down gas station if improvements aren't made

Birmingham police charged a suspect with shooting a man at a Shell station in west Birmingham Sunday night.

Now, a concerned activist is taking his fight to cut down on crime in this neighborhood to city hall.

Iva Williams said it's not a question of if another shooting happens at this particular Shell gas station, it's when.

The gas station, located on the 800 block of 3rd Avenue West, has been the scene of multiple shootings in recent years.

Just this past weekend, Antonio Taylor, 28, was shot at the gas station. He later died at the hospital.

Williams said these shootings put the homes and other businesses at risk.

He plans to present his concerns to the city council Tuesday.

"We're going to ask them to put the Shell on the clock," said Williams. "If they can't make changes there, then they need to shut it down and allow a responsible owner or renter to come in who is willing to do whatever it takes to make this a safe corridor."

Keegan Dixie, 27, is now in the Jefferson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

