Olympic skier Bode Miller's toddler daughter drowns in pool - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Olympic skier Bode Miller's toddler daughter drowns in pool

Emeline Miller, 1, died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident. (Source: Instagram/Bode Miller/CNN) Emeline Miller, 1, died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident. (Source: Instagram/Bode Miller/CNN)

By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The 19-month-old daughter of U.S. Olympic skier Bode Miller drowned in a Southern California swimming pool, authorities said Monday.

Emeline Miller died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.

"We are beyond devastated," Miller said in an Instagram post that showed several photos of the blonde, blue-eyed, chubby-cheeked toddler.

In a video, Emmy, as she was known, was being kissed on the check by her mother Morgan, a professional beach volleyball player, as she repeatedly said, "Hi Dada."

One photo showed her covered in suds in a tub and another showed her smiling as she pushed two baby dolls in a pink stroller on a street with large homes in the background.

"Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this," Miller said in the post. "Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to its fullest every day."

The death was under investigation, Orange County sheriff's spokeswoman Carrie Braun said.

Paramedics were called to a home in the upscale enclave of Coto de Caza just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, said Capt. Tony Bommarito of the Orange County Fire Authority.

They tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the girl and rushed her to an emergency room, Bommarito said.

"They had no pulses the whole way," Bommarito said. "It didn't end well."

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team tweeted its condolences to Miller and his family.

Miller, 40, is the most decorated male U.S. skier with 33 World Cup win, two overall titles, four world championships and six Olympic medals, including gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games in the super-combined. At the 2014 Sochi games, he was the oldest alpine skier - at age 36 - to win a medal.

Despite his skill on skis, he has been known at times for eye-raising comments and behavior, claiming he had raced in a World Cup event while still drunk from partying the night before.

Miller, who has three other children, asked for privacy for the family in his Instagram post.

___

Associated Press Writer John Rogers contributed to this story.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Nevada tea party favorite Angle makes longshot primary bid

    Nevada tea party favorite Angle makes longshot primary bid

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 9:59 AM EDT2018-06-12 13:59:30 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 10:05 AM EDT2018-06-12 14:05:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this file photo taken June 6, 2018, Cresent Hardy poses for a photo with other political candidates after a meeting in Las Vegas. Hardy, a Republican, and Steven Horsford, a Democrat, were favored to win their pr...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this file photo taken June 6, 2018, Cresent Hardy poses for a photo with other political candidates after a meeting in Las Vegas. Hardy, a Republican, and Steven Horsford, a Democrat, were favored to win their pr...
    Tea party favorite Sharron Angle is trying Tuesday to unseat the incumbent Republican in the GOP's strongest congressional district in Nevada, where two other Democrat-held open seats will be up for grabs in November.More >>
    Tea party favorite Sharron Angle is trying Tuesday to unseat the incumbent Republican in the GOP's strongest congressional district in Nevada, where two other Democrat-held open seats will be up for grabs in November.More >>

  • Gunman kills self, 4 child hostages after Florida standoff

    Gunman kills self, 4 child hostages after Florida standoff

    Monday, June 11 2018 7:23 AM EDT2018-06-11 11:23:49 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 10:03 AM EDT2018-06-12 14:03:32 GMT
    Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children. (Source: WESH via CNN)Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children. (Source: WESH via CNN)

    Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.

    More >>

    Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.

    More >>

  • Former President George H.W. Bush celebrates 94th birthday

    Former President George H.W. Bush celebrates 94th birthday

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-06-12 04:28:25 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 10:03 AM EDT2018-06-12 14:03:19 GMT
    (Paul Morse/Office of George H. W. Bush via AP, File). This file photo provided by Office of George H. W. Bush shows a photo of former President George H.W. Bush that was tweeted on Friday, June 1, 2018, from his hospital bed while reading a book about...(Paul Morse/Office of George H. W. Bush via AP, File). This file photo provided by Office of George H. W. Bush shows a photo of former President George H.W. Bush that was tweeted on Friday, June 1, 2018, from his hospital bed while reading a book about...

    Bush is relaxing at his home, eight days after being released from a hospital where he was treated for low blood pressure.

    More >>

    Bush is relaxing at his home, eight days after being released from a hospital where he was treated for low blood pressure.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly