Senate pushes back on Trump's ZTE deal with China - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Senate pushes back on Trump's ZTE deal with China

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Republican-led Senate is working to reverse President Donald Trump's decision to allow Chinese telecom giant ZTE to buy component parts from the U.S.

Senate leaders agreed Monday to try to undo the administration's deal with a provision to a must-pass defense package.

The Chinese company has been accused of violating sanctions by selling equipment to North Korea and Iran. After the Trump administration announced a deal with ZTE last week, Senate leaders sought to reverse it.

The defense package is expected to pass the Senate later this week, but its outcome in the House is uncertain.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: NKorean media reports on Kim's Singapore tour

    The Latest: NKorean media reports on Kim's Singapore tour

    Monday, June 11 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-06-11 05:26:24 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 8:08 PM EDT2018-06-12 00:08:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...

    President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to be with him.

    More >>

  • Summit day in Singapore: Excitement high, expectations lower

    Summit day in Singapore: Excitement high, expectations lower

    Monday, June 11 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-06-11 04:26:18 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 8:07 PM EDT2018-06-12 00:07:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...

    U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

    More >>

    U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

    More >>

  • Seattle poised to repeal new tax opposed by Amazon

    Seattle poised to repeal new tax opposed by Amazon

    Monday, June 11 2018 4:04 PM EDT2018-06-11 20:04:03 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-06-12 00:06:36 GMT
    Seattle's mayor says the city will rescind a tax approved last month on businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks that was designed to help pay for homeless services and affordable housing.More >>
    Seattle's mayor says the city will rescind a tax approved last month on businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks that was designed to help pay for homeless services and affordable housing.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly