New LED lights help Jasper become 'smart city'

About 2,800 light fixtures in the city of Jasper will soon be converted to LED lighting.

This energy saving effort is being led by Mayor David O’Mary, who says the switch to LED lights will enhance the city's appearance and raise awareness of the environment as Jasper leads the way with this type of technology.

“Jasper is the first city in the northwest quadrant of Alabama to make this move to LED lighting,” said O’Mary. “And from a budget perspective in that lighting is much more efficient than what we have today.”

Work will begin in the next few months and the project should be completed by the end of the calendar year.

As part of these upgrades, Jasper will receive the designation of 'smart city' from the state of Alabama.

