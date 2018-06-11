Multiple unrelated drug busts around Jefferson County

JeffCo Sheriff Mike Hale shows the illegal drugs and guns recently taken off the streets. (Source: WBRC video)

Jefferson County Sheriff Mike Hale says the community is safer after a string of recent drug arrests.

Four men are facing trafficking charges and a fifth is facing an unlawful possession charge.

Deputies and personnel with the Metro Area Crime Center recovered everything from cocaine, heroin, meth, pot, and opioids in four separate and unrelated busts.

They also seized several firearms.

"There's always a little bit of cash, always a little bit of product, but always, always, always, firearms. Firearms in the hands of honest law abiding citizens I don't have a problem with, love it. Firearms in the hands of drug dealers is terrible," said Sheriff Mike Hale.

The following men are facing charges:

35-year-old Johnny Lee Smith of Hueytown

23-year-old Chandler Logan Nichols of Pinson

24-year-old Gabriel Lopez Mathews of Pinson

29-year-old Darius Brown of Birmingham

34-year-old Erik Malone of Birmingham

