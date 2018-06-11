‘House of Cards’ season 6: Claire Underwood takes reins in new trailer, photos

During Electronic Arts' presentation at E3 2018, we got a big surprise from Respawn Entertainment's CEO Vince Zampella: There's a new Star Wars game coming and it takes us to a dark time in the Star Wars universe.

During Electronic Arts' presentation at E3 2018, we got a big surprise from Respawn Entertainment's CEO Vince Zampella: There's a new Star Wars game coming and it takes us to a dark time in the Star Wars universe.

The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.

Season 6 of the award-winning political drama House of Cards now has its first trailer and photos, and will introduce new characters played by Academy Award nominees Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear.

The voice of Trevor Belmont has confirmed that work has already begun on the third season of Castlevania. The second season is set to air later this summer, but fans can rest easy knowing more episodes are on the way.

Sony revealed a new trailer for the PlayStation 4 exclusive "Spider-Man." The clip mixes pre-generated narrative with gameplay for a seamless, interactive story

The sixth and final season of House of Cards is on the way, and Netflix has released the first teaser video and photos from the concluding chapter of the award-winning series.

Season 6 of House of Cards fell into uncertain territory in late 2017 after Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused star Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance toward him when he was 14 years old. Spacey issued a public apology for the incident. Within 24 hours, Netflix put the show on hiatus and declared that the upcoming sixth season would be the last for the celebrated series. It was then announced that the show would continue on without Spacey.

The teaser for season 6 takes the audience on a journey through a busy White House before finally arriving in the Oval Office. (Warning: Spoilers ahead.)

“We’re just getting started,” says series star Robin Wright as she rises from her seat to address the camera.

The first photos from season 6 were released in June, and feature Wright as Claire Underwood, the wife of Spacey’s character and — by the end of the fifth season — the new President of the U.S.

Netflix added two high-profile cast members to House of Cards season 6 as the award-winning series dealt with the fallout of the scandal involving former star Spacey and the show’s impending conclusion.

Academy Award nominees Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear will join House of Cards for the show’s sixth and final season, according to Netflix. The identity of their characters is unknown at this point, but their arrival was a major move for the popular political drama as it limps into its final story arc plagued by headline-generating, behind-the-camera issues.

Lane and Kinnear join a season 6 cast that currently includes Golden Globe winner and Emmy Award nominee Wright, as well as Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott, and Boris McGiver. The announcement of the new cast members accompanied the start of production on the season, which kicked off January 31.

Created by Beau Willimon and adapted from the BBC miniseries of the same name, House of Cards is one of the most successful streaming television series to date, and the first original streaming series to receive Primetime Emmy Award nominations in major categories. To date, the series has won seven Primetime Emmy Awards and been nominated an additional46 times, while also winning two Golden Globe Awards and earning eight additional nominations.

Lane was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in 2002’s Unfaithful and is also a two-time Emmy nominee for her performances in Cinema Verite and Lonesome Dove. Kinnear earned an Academy Award nomination for his role in 1997’s As Good As It Gets, and much like Lane, he also earned a pair of Emmy nominations, with his performances in Modern Family and the miniseries The Kennedys receiving nominations.

There’s no official word on when House of Cards season 6 will premiere on Netflix.

Updated June 11 with new trailer and photos.

