Tuscaloosa applies for $25 million transportation grant

The Tuscaloosa City Council will be briefed Tuesday on a grant proposal that could improve Tuscaloosa's traffic flow for years to come.

The Build Grant is worth up to $25 million dollars.

The City of Tuscaloosa, DCH Regional Medical Center, the University of Alabama, and the Alabama Department of Transportation are among those groups working together to win the grant for this area.

The biggest change involves replacing the current bridge on University Boulevard over McFarland Boulevard.

Another upgrade includes widening Highway 82, also called McFarland Boulevard in city limits, to support more traffic flow.

Much of the project goes towards improving traffic flow on several parts of University Boulevard.

Those sections include University between Helen Keller and the Alberta Bridge and also in downtown Tuscaloosa.

Tera Tubbs, Executive Director of Infrastructure and Public Service for the city of Tuscaloosa, described what getting the grant would mean for the city going forward.

"I think it will tie our whole transportation corridor together and really gives that east-west thorough fair that we need," Tubbs said.

The deadline to apply for the grant is July 19.

If it gets the grant, the city and the partners working to get the grant would have to come up with $7 million in matching money.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.