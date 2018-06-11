High school pitcher strikes out friend, consoles him

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota high school pitcher consoled his friend after striking him out in a playoff game.
Mounds View pitcher Ty Koehn struck out Jack Kocon of Totino-Grace to end the game in the Class 4A, Section 5 baseball final last week. The win touched off a celebration near home plate as Mounds View advanced to the state tournament.
But before joining his teammates in the celebration, Koehn consoled Kocon at home plate. Video shows Koehn giving his friend a long hug and walking him back toward his dugout before joining the celebration.
The Star Tribune reports the two played youth baseball together.
