High school pitcher strikes out friend, consoles him - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

High school pitcher strikes out friend, consoles him

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota high school pitcher consoled his friend after striking him out in a playoff game.

Mounds View pitcher Ty Koehn struck out Jack Kocon of Totino-Grace to end the game in the Class 4A, Section 5 baseball final last week. The win touched off a celebration near home plate as Mounds View advanced to the state tournament.

But before joining his teammates in the celebration, Koehn consoled Kocon at home plate. Video shows Koehn giving his friend a long hug and walking him back toward his dugout before joining the celebration.

The Star Tribune reports the two played youth baseball together.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Legal pimp seeks office in Nevada as some push brothel bans

    Legal pimp seeks office in Nevada as some push brothel bans

    Monday, June 11 2018 1:53 AM EDT2018-06-11 05:53:51 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-06-11 21:25:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). In this April 27, 2018, photo, a sign advertises the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. A coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists have launched referendums to ban brothels in two of Nevada's seven count...(AP Photo/John Locher). In this April 27, 2018, photo, a sign advertises the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. A coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists have launched referendums to ban brothels in two of Nevada's seven count...

    A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.

    More >>

    A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.

    More >>

  • Excitement high, expectations lower on Trump-Kim summit eve

    Excitement high, expectations lower on Trump-Kim summit eve

    Monday, June 11 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-06-11 04:26:18 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-06-11 21:25:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...

    U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

    More >>

    U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

    More >>

  • Your internet use could change as 'net neutrality' ends

    Your internet use could change as 'net neutrality' ends

    Monday, June 11 2018 12:27 PM EDT2018-06-11 16:27:17 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-06-11 21:24:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 file photo, Demonstrators rally in support of net neutrality outside a Verizon store in New York. Consumers aren’t likely to see immediate changes following Monday, June 11, 2018 for...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 file photo, Demonstrators rally in support of net neutrality outside a Verizon store in New York. Consumers aren’t likely to see immediate changes following Monday, June 11, 2018 for...
    Your ability to watch and use your favorite apps and services could start to change _ though not right away _ following Monday's formal repeal of Obama-era internet protections.More >>
    Your ability to watch and use your favorite apps and services could start to change _ though not right away _ following Monday's formal repeal of Obama-era internet protections.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly