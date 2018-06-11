Memoir listed from congressman wounded during baseball game - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Memoir listed from congressman wounded during baseball game

By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Rep. Steve Scalise, the Louisiana Republican who was shot and nearly killed during a Congressional baseball practice, apparently has a memoir coming this fall.

The 304-page book is called "Back in the Game," according to listings on Amazon.com and the web site for the publisher Center Street. The release date is Nov. 13. "Back in the Game" is billed as a "tight, inspirational narrative" about the June 2017 shooting, those who helped save his life and his religious faith. Scalise was wounded after a gunman fired on GOP lawmakers practicing in Alexandria, Virginia.

Neither Rep. Scalise nor Center Street responded immediately Monday to requests for comment.

The 52-year-old is the House Majority Whip and has been mentioned as a possible successor to Speaker Paul Ryan, who is not seeking re-election.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Legal pimp seeks office in Nevada as some push brothel bans

    Legal pimp seeks office in Nevada as some push brothel bans

    Monday, June 11 2018 1:53 AM EDT2018-06-11 05:53:51 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 5:19 PM EDT2018-06-11 21:19:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). In this April 27, 2018, photo, a sign advertises the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. A coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists have launched referendums to ban brothels in two of Nevada's seven count...(AP Photo/John Locher). In this April 27, 2018, photo, a sign advertises the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. A coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists have launched referendums to ban brothels in two of Nevada's seven count...

    A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.

    More >>

    A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.

    More >>

  • Excitement high, expectations lower on Trump-Kim summit eve

    Excitement high, expectations lower on Trump-Kim summit eve

    Monday, June 11 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-06-11 04:26:18 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 5:19 PM EDT2018-06-11 21:19:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...

    U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

    More >>

    U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

    More >>

  • Gunman holding 4 kids hostage in Florida standoff

    Gunman holding 4 kids hostage in Florida standoff

    Monday, June 11 2018 7:23 AM EDT2018-06-11 11:23:49 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 5:18 PM EDT2018-06-11 21:18:38 GMT
    Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
    Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly