Here’s everything Square Enix featured during its E3 2018 showcase

Square Enix’s return to E3, in the form of a video presentation, was somewhat of a head-scratcher. The presentation only lasted 30 minutes and the majority of the trailers and games were either old news or stuff we saw during Microsoft’s press conference on Sunday, June 10. Still, there were a couple neat surprises and reveals. Here are all the games shown during Square Enix’s E3 2018 presentation, starting with the brand new stuff.

‘Babylon’s Fall’

This trailer took a long time to get going — the brunt of it is a timeline juxtaposed over an ancient map — but the PlatinumGames logo saved it. The trailer revealed next to nothing besides a few armor-clad warriors fighting swords at the end. Since it’s PlatinumGames though, the studio behind Bayonetta and Nier: Automata, it’s safe to say Babylon’s Fall will be action-oriented.

Babylon’s Fall arrives in 2019 on PS4 and PC.

‘The Quiet Man’

The bizarre trailer for Square Enix’s new game, The Quiet Man, was primarily live-action. The main character appears to be deaf. The tagline “silence rings loudest,” appeared on screen before he proceeded to beat up a few guys in the street. We’ll learn more about The Quiet Man in August, but like Babylon’s Fall, it will launch on PS4 and PC.

‘Monster Hunter World’ crossover with ‘Final Fantasy XIV’

The latest Monster Hunter: World crossover will bring Final Fantasy XIV content to the awesome monster-slaying action game. The free DLC drops this summer, marking the second time Final Fantasy content will come to the Capcom game (Final Fantasy XV-themed quests were previously available).

New ‘Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood’ patch

Square Enix released a trailer for the next Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood patch, dubbed Under the Moonlight, but it’s hard to say exactly what it will bring to the MMO.

‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’

Lara Croft’s next adventure again received a significant trailer showcasing Shadow of the Tomb Raider‘s opening cinematic. Square also showed off more gameplay footage, which focused on the expanded stealth mechanics of Lara’s third adventure. Shadow of the Tomb Raider launches September 14 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

‘Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age’

We’re not quite sure about the carnival music that accompanied Dragon Quest XI‘s latest trailer, but we are excited that the localization of Square’s RPG is on track to launch September 4 on PS4 and PC.

‘Just Cause 4’

Revealed at Microsoft’s press conference, Just Cause 4 ups the intensity and wackiness of the open-world action franchise by adding tornados, lightning storms, and sandstorms. The updates to Rico’s grapple also look pretty darn cool. Just Cause 4 launches December 4 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

‘The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit’

Also unveiled during Microsoft’s press conference, The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit takes place in the world of Life is Strange. It stars a young boy named Chris who loves rockets. It looks quite charming and heartfelt and best of all, it’s free on June 26 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Dontnod teased that the game will introduce players to characters from Life is Strange 2, which the studio is currently hard at work on.

‘Kingdom Hearts 3’

To be simple, the Kingdom Hearts 3trailer was identical to the one shown during Microsoft’s E3 press conference. It provided an in-depth look at the game’s Frozen world. There’s even a chance that Elsa could choose the darkness instead of the light.Kingdom Hearts 3 launches January 29 on PS4 and Xbox One.

‘Octopath Traveler’

We’ve known this for a while, but Octopath Traveler is a beautiful game. Square reminded us of the Nintendo Switch exclusive RPG during its video presentation. Octopath Traveler launches July 13 on Switch.

‘Nier: Automata’ on Xbox One

Again, already revealed during Microsoft’s press event, but Nier: Automata, bundled with all of its DLC, arrives for Xbox One on June 26.



