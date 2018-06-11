FIRST ALERT: Another round of showers & storms Monday

We’ve had some lingering clouds on Monday, so temperatures are running a degree or two lower than Sunday. That being said, I’m still expecting more scattered storms and showers for the afternoon and evening hours. Be sure to check in with us on WBRC and check the First Alert Weather App for lightning alerts before heading out the door this evening. We’ve had some big lightning producers lately and with so much moisture in the air, storms will produce a lot of rain in a short period of time.

There won’t be an organized severe risk for this evening but much like the past couple of evenings, some storms may grow very strong, with gusty straight-line winds. The storm threat will come to an end by 1 a.m. and then we will have more fog development during the early morning hours on Tuesday, with lows near 70.

INCREASING RAIN CHANCES BY WEDNESDAY: Tuesday will start off dry with another good chance for afternoon and evening pop-up thunderstorms. Most of the wet weather will impact the area after 1 p.m. The chance for rain will actually continue through Tuesday night and into the day on Wednesday.

A weak disturbance will near the area and this will prolong the chance for wet weather. Even with all the storm activity recently, there are still areas that have seen little to no rain. If you live in one of these zones your chances for rain will go up significantly on Wednesday, especially in the afternoon hours. The rain chances may back off a bit for Thursday and Friday; however, there will be scattered storm activity on the radar maps in the afternoon hours. I’m not expecting a huge fluctuation in temperatures so plan for more periods of hot and steamy weather as highs approach 90.

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND: A front is expected to set up over the state this weekend and this will be a focal point for most of the scattered storm development. We will have some sunny periods this weekend but there will be a chance for areas of rain during the peak heating of the day. The best coverage of rain looks to set up over our south and southwest counties this weekend. I’m expecting rain chances to back off early next week but with no big change in the air mass, the hot and muggy weather will continue.

Also, long range models are in better agreement that a disturbance over the Gulf will remain well south and west of our area so there is no immediate concern for any tropical troubles later this week.

