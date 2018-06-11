Trooper accused of harassing female drivers forfeits job - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Trooper accused of harassing female drivers forfeits job

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey state police trooper accused of repeatedly pulling over women to ask them out on dates has agreed to forfeit his job as part of a plea deal to resolve the allegations.

Prosecutors say also as part of the deal Eric Richardson pleaded guilty Monday to illegally using an FBI database to obtain information about a motorist. They say a friend of Richardson's asked him to do an inquiry on a woman the friend employed to see if she had any warrants or drug activity.

Prosecutors will recommend that Richardson get probation when he's sentenced Aug. 3.

Authorities say the 32-year-old Camden man pulled over women and threatened to arrest them unless they handed over their phone numbers. He was suspended after being charged in May 2017.

___

This story has been corrected to say last name is Richardson on second reference, not Robinson.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Excitement high, expectations lower on Trump-Kim summit eve

    Excitement high, expectations lower on Trump-Kim summit eve

    Monday, June 11 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-06-11 04:26:18 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-06-11 20:00:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...

    U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

    More >>

    U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

    More >>

  • Gunman holding 4 kids hostage in Florida standoff

    Gunman holding 4 kids hostage in Florida standoff

    Monday, June 11 2018 7:23 AM EDT2018-06-11 11:23:49 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 3:59 PM EDT2018-06-11 19:59:48 GMT
    Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
    Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>

  • The Latest: Trump and Kim Jong Un to meet 1 on 1

    The Latest: Trump and Kim Jong Un to meet 1 on 1

    Monday, June 11 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-06-11 05:26:24 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 3:59 PM EDT2018-06-11 19:59:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...

    President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to be with him.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly