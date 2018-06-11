Author of novel 'Speak' writing memoir about surviving rape - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Author of novel 'Speak' writing memoir about surviving rape

NEW YORK (AP) - Prize-winning author Laurie Halse Anderson is writing a memoir about surviving rape.

Viking Children's Books announced Monday the book is called "Shout" and comes out in March 2019.

Anderson is best known for the acclaimed young adult novel "Speak," a groundbreaking work about sexual assault. She says her new book will be a "poetry tapestry" and "declaration of war" against rape culture.

Viking calls "Shout" a tribute to the #MeToo movement.

Anderson has said she was assaulted shortly before starting ninth grade and kept her rape secret for years.

"Speak" came out in 1999. A film adaptation, starring Kristen Stewart, came out five years later.

Anderson's books overall have sold more than 8 million copies.

___

This story has been corrected to show Anderson's books overall, not just 'Speak,' have sold more than 8 million copies.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

