Alabama newspaper publisher leaving for job in Missouri

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - The publisher of an Alabama newspaper is leaving for Missouri, to take over operations for a group of community newspapers.

Rex Maynor has been publisher at the Opelika-Auburn News since 2013. He will work in Branson, Missouri, as a publisher for Tri-Lakes Newspapers Inc., which is owned by Gadsden-based Lancaster Management Inc.

Maynor's last day at the Opelika-Auburn News is Friday. The regional publisher for the newspaper's parent company BH Media Group, Steve Smith, will assume Maynor's duties as publisher.

Smith also oversees the Dothan Eagle, Enterprise Ledger, Eufaula Tribune in Alabama and the Jackson County Floridan in northwest Florida.

