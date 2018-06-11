Ratings for Springsteen-fed Tony Awards rise slightly - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ratings for Springsteen-fed Tony Awards rise slightly

(Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP). Bruce Springsteen performs at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP). Bruce Springsteen performs at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York.

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Ratings were slightly higher for this year's Tony Awards over last year, likely thanks to a bump supplied by Bruce Springsteen.

The CBS show co-hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles was seen by 6.32 million people, according to preliminary ratings from the Nielsen Co.

That compares with 6.06 million last year when "Dear Evan Hansen" won the best musical trophy, and 8.74 million in 2016 when the show was buoyed by the megahit "Hamilton."

One of the highlights of this year's Tonys was Springsteen's performance of "My Hometown" from his sold-out one-man Broadway show.

The Tony telecast this year didn't have to compete with any NBA or Stanley Cup games, but did have to fight against the Kardashians squaring off against Kanye West on ABC's "Celebrity Family Feud."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

