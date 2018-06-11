Safewise names top 20 safest cities across Alabama according to FBI statistics

Safewise has released the top 20 safest cities in Alabama.

They review the FBI crime report statistics and population data to determine where is most safe for you and your family. Cities that fell below their identified population thresholds or that did not submit a complete crime report to the FBI were excluded.

Margaret Mountain Brook Athens Vestavia Hills Satsuma Hartselle Albertville Helena Daphne Cullman Rainsville Pelham Fayette Spanish Fort Fairhope Southside Orange Beach Montevallo Daleville Headland

To view their full report, click here.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.