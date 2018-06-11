Safewise names top 20 safest cities across Alabama according to FBI statistics

Safewise has released the top 20 safest cities in Alabama. They review the FBI crime report statistics and population data to determine where is most safe for you and your family. Cities that fell below their identified population thresholds or that did not submit a complete crime report to the FBI were excluded. Margaret Mountain Brook Athens Vestavia Hills Satsuma Hartselle Albertville Helena Daphne Cullman Rainsville Pelham Fayette Spanish Fort Fairhope Southside...More >>
As summer kicks into high gear, we are On Your Side with helping find some great local activities for family fun at an affordable price!More >>
A Palmerdale man is behind bars facing domestic violence and sodomy charges after authorities say he assaulted two women he met on social media and tried to escape custody.More >>
Police are investigating after a man was shot to death at a gas station in West Birmingham.More >>
FIRST ALERT: We have a Dense Fog Advisory for central and east Alabama through 8 a.m.More >>
