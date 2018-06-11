Safewise names top 20 safest cities across Alabama according to - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Safewise names top 20 safest cities across Alabama according to FBI statistics

Safewise has released the top 20 safest cities in Alabama.

They review the FBI crime report statistics and population data to determine where is most safe for you and your family. Cities that fell below their identified population thresholds or that did not submit a complete crime report to the FBI were excluded.

  1. Margaret
  2. Mountain Brook
  3. Athens
  4. Vestavia Hills
  5. Satsuma
  6. Hartselle
  7. Albertville
  8. Helena
  9. Daphne
  10. Cullman
  11. Rainsville
  12. Pelham
  13. Fayette
  14. Spanish Fort
  15. Fairhope
  16. Southside
  17. Orange Beach
  18. Montevallo
  19. Daleville
  20. Headland

To view their full report, click here.

