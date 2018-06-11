Germany orders Daimler to recall 238,000 diesel vehicles - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Germany orders Daimler to recall 238,000 diesel vehicles

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - Germany's transport minister says the government is ordering automaker Daimler to immediately recall 238,000 vehicles equipped with software that turns off emissions controls under certain conditions.

Minister Andreas Scheuer made the statement Monday after a meeting with Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche. Scheuer said that Daimler was willing to work "with cooperative transparency" with the government and "at maximum speed."

The affected vehicles include the Mercedes-Benz Vito delivery van and the Mercedes GLC 220d and C220d.

Europe-wide some 774,000 vehicles are affected.

Diesels have been under heavy scrutiny since U.S. authorities caught Volkswagen using illegal engine control software that turned off diesel emission controls in everyday driving. Subsequent investigations showed that other automakers had exploited European regulatory loopholes to limit the conditions under which emission controls work.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Family of 5 killed in explosion at Washington state cabin

    Family of 5 killed in explosion at Washington state cabin

    Monday, June 11 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-06-11 17:38:27 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-06-11 17:38:27 GMT
    Authorities say a family of five was killed in an explosion at their vacation property on Washington state's Hood Canal.More >>
    Authorities say a family of five was killed in an explosion at their vacation property on Washington state's Hood Canal.More >>

  • New exhibition highlights Rhode Island's role in Revolution

    New exhibition highlights Rhode Island's role in Revolution

    Monday, June 11 2018 12:27 PM EDT2018-06-11 16:27:21 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-06-11 17:38:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott). In this May 24, 2018 photo, Rhode Island State Archivist Ashley Selima points to the seal of King George III on a September 1772 proclamation in Providence, R.I. The document established a commission to investigate the bu...(AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott). In this May 24, 2018 photo, Rhode Island State Archivist Ashley Selima points to the seal of King George III on a September 1772 proclamation in Providence, R.I. The document established a commission to investigate the bu...
    A new exhibit that highlights Rhode Island's role in helping spark the American Revolution has opened at the state archives.More >>
    A new exhibit that highlights Rhode Island's role in helping spark the American Revolution has opened at the state archives.More >>

  • Trump to leave summit early _ after meeting with Kim

    Trump to leave summit early _ after meeting with Kim

    Monday, June 11 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-06-11 04:26:18 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-06-11 17:38:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...

    U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

    More >>

    U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly