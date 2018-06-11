NYC, accused of neglect, to spend $2B on public housing - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

NYC, accused of neglect, to spend $2B on public housing

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City will likely pay $2 billion to settle claims that the nation's largest public housing agency has too often left tenants to contend with lead paint, malfunctioning elevators and rats.

The city agreed in a consent decree in Manhattan federal court to pay $1 billion over four years and $200 million annually until problems are overcome. The deal also calls for the appointment of a monitor to oversee the city-run public housing authority during the 10-year span of the agreement.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the settlement a "dramatic step" and a "turning point for our public housing system."

The agency's operating budget is $2.3 billion for public housing where nearly 400,000 low- and moderate-income residents live.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: UN chief urges Korean denuclearization

    The Latest: UN chief urges Korean denuclearization

    Monday, June 11 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-06-11 05:26:24 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-06-11 16:37:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...
    President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to...More >>
    President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to be with him.More >>

  • Supreme Court allows Ohio, other state voter purges

    Supreme Court allows Ohio, other state voter purges

    Monday, June 11 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-06-11 14:23:46 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 12:36 PM EDT2018-06-11 16:36:55 GMT
    The Supreme Court is allowing Ohio to clean up its voting rolls by targeting people who haven't cast ballots in a while.The Supreme Court is allowing Ohio to clean up its voting rolls by targeting people who haven't cast ballots in a while.

    The Supreme Court is allowing Ohio to clean up its voting rolls by targeting people who haven't cast ballots in a while.

    More >>

    The Supreme Court is allowing Ohio to clean up its voting rolls by targeting people who haven't cast ballots in a while.

    More >>

  • Your internet use could change as 'net neutrality' ends

    Your internet use could change as 'net neutrality' ends

    Monday, June 11 2018 12:27 PM EDT2018-06-11 16:27:17 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-06-11 16:35:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 file photo, Demonstrators rally in support of net neutrality outside a Verizon store in New York. Consumers aren’t likely to see immediate changes following Monday, June 11, 2018 for...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 file photo, Demonstrators rally in support of net neutrality outside a Verizon store in New York. Consumers aren’t likely to see immediate changes following Monday, June 11, 2018 for...
    Your ability to watch and use your favorite apps and services could start to change _ though not right away _ following Monday's formal repeal of Obama-era internet protections.More >>
    Your ability to watch and use your favorite apps and services could start to change _ though not right away _ following Monday's formal repeal of Obama-era internet protections.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly