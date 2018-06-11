Former Blount Co. provisional deputy charged with assaulting 2 women he met on social media, attempting to escape custody

A former Blount County is behind bars facing domestic violence and sodomy charges after authorities say he assaulted two women he met on social media and tried to escape custody.

James William Parsons III was arrested on June 7 and charged with domestic violence by strangulation.

He was a provisional deputy with the Blount County Sheriff's Office. His last day was April 30.

The arrest stems from an April 1st incident where investigators say he choked his live-in girlfriend to the point where should couldn't breathe. He met the woman on social media the previous month.

Parsons, who was handcuffed, attempted to flee after he was taken to the sheriff's office for questioning. He also faces an escape charge.

During the course of the investigation, a second woman came forward saying the Parsons sexually assaulted her at his home after they began a relationship that also stemmed from meeting on social media. He is charged with first-degree sodomy in that case.

Parsons is currently in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond, according to the sheriff's office.

