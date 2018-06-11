Dorothy Cotton, civil rights pioneer and MLK colleague, dies - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Dorothy Cotton, civil rights pioneer and MLK colleague, dies

ATLANTA (AP) - Doroth Cotton, a civil rights pioneer who worked closely with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., has died.

Southern Christian Leadership Conference spokesman Maynard Eaton told The Associated Press that Dorothy Cotton died Sunday.

She was among a handful of women on the executive staff of the SCLC during the civil rights era, and she led the Atlanta-based civil rights group's Citizenship Education Program.

Cotton became one of King's closest colleagues while she served as national director of education for more than a decade, according to Cotton's biography at the Dorothy Cotton Institute.

Cotton remained active in civil rights and education after King's death, later serving as an administrator at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

During a commemoration of King's death in 1993, Cotton said that people need to take responsibility for carrying on the mission of racial equality.

"Rosa Parks didn't wait to see what everybody else was doing. She just did it," Cotton said of the woman who inspired the Montgomery, Ala., bus boycotts by refusing to give her seat to a white man. "We should ask ourselves what we're doing. It starts with ourselves, our families and our churches."

Cotton was born in Goldsboro, North Carolina. She and her three sisters were raised by her father after her mother died when she was 3 years old, according to her biography. She attended Shaw University in Raleigh before earning a bachelor's degree in English and Library Science at Virginia State College in 1955. She earned master's degree in Speech Therapy from Boston University in 1960.

She met King when he preached at the church she attended in Petersburg, Virginia, and was invited shortly thereafter to join the staff at the SCLC, her biography says.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Your internet use could change as 'net neutrality' ends

    Your internet use could change as 'net neutrality' ends

    Monday, June 11 2018 12:27 PM EDT2018-06-11 16:27:17 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-06-11 16:35:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 file photo, Demonstrators rally in support of net neutrality outside a Verizon store in New York. Consumers aren’t likely to see immediate changes following Monday, June 11, 2018 for...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 file photo, Demonstrators rally in support of net neutrality outside a Verizon store in New York. Consumers aren’t likely to see immediate changes following Monday, June 11, 2018 for...
    Your ability to watch and use your favorite apps and services could start to change _ though not right away _ following Monday's formal repeal of Obama-era internet protections.More >>
    Your ability to watch and use your favorite apps and services could start to change _ though not right away _ following Monday's formal repeal of Obama-era internet protections.More >>

  • Correction: New World Trade Center Tower story

    Correction: New World Trade Center Tower story

    Sunday, June 10 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-06-10 14:42:47 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-06-11 16:35:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). In this June 7, 2018 photo, One World Trade Center towers over its neighbors, including 3 World Trade Center, center, an 80-story office building in New York.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). In this June 7, 2018 photo, One World Trade Center towers over its neighbors, including 3 World Trade Center, center, an 80-story office building in New York.

    An 80-story office building set to open this week at the World Trade Center this week will be the third completed skyscraper at the site where the twin towers stood.

    More >>

    An 80-story office building set to open this week at the World Trade Center this week will be the third completed skyscraper at the site where the twin towers stood.

    More >>

  • The Latest: UN chief urges Korean denuclearization

    The Latest: UN chief urges Korean denuclearization

    Monday, June 11 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-06-11 05:26:24 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-06-11 16:34:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...
    President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to...More >>
    President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to be with him.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly