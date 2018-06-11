4 officers injured in Mobile, Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say four police officers suffered minor injuries while breaking up a disturbance in Mobile, Alabama.

New outlets report that police received a call about gunshots being fired in a neighborhood near downtown on Sunday night.

Officers responding to the report were then hurt while attempting to break up a crowd that had gathered. It's unclear exactly what happened, but the injuries include scratches and abrasions.

Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber tells WKRG-TV none of the officers was shot at and none of them fired a weapon.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.