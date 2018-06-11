Man shot to death at Birmingham gas station identified

Police are investigating after a man was shot to death at a gas station in West Birmingham on Monday morning.

Authorities have identified the victim as 28-year-old Antonio Taylor.

Responding officers found Taylor suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest at the Shell gas station located in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue West.

Taylor died shortly after being transferred to UAB Hospital.

Preliminary investigation shows Taylor and an acquaintance were outside of the location at the time of the shooting, but investigators received conflicting reports about whether the shooting was accidental.

Later on Monday, police identified the acquaintance as 27-year-old Keegan Dixie.

Detectives obtained a murder warrant on Dixie and arrested him.

Dixie is in the Jefferson County Jail on $250,000 bond.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

