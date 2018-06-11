Man shot to death at Birmingham gas station

Police are investigating after a man was shot to death at a gas station in West Birmingham.

Responding officers found an unidentified 28-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest at the Shell gas station located in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue West.

The victim died shortly after being transferred to UAB Hospital.

Preliminary investigation says the man and an acquaintance were outside of the location at the time of the shooting, but investigators have received conflicting reports about whether the shooting was accidental.

The acquaintance has been detained as a person of interest.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

