Mickey: A hot, muggy day, with a chance of showers and storms

FIRST ALERT: We have a Dense Fog Advisory for central and east Alabama through 8 a.m.

Other than that, get ready for another hot, sticky, humid Summer day in Alabama. Highs will likely top out close to 90-degrees. but "feels like" temps will likely top out in the mid-90s.

Many of us saw rain and thunderstorms this weekend. If you didn't, you have another good chance today, or tomorrow, or the next day. Yep, pretty much every day in seven-day forecast calls for afternoon shower and thunderstorm development.

FIRST ALERT: According to the National Weather Service: A couple of storms could become strong, with gusty winds up to 40 to 50 mph and locally heavy downpours being the primary threats.

Here's a previous forecast post by Wes Wyatt regarding the rest of the week:

INCREASE IN STORMS BY WEDNESDAY: Our chances for a passing storm will be much higher on Tuesday and we may have a storm Tuesday night. We will be tracking an upper-level disturbance that will pass overhead and this will enhance the coverage of showers and storms for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will still have plenty of time to recover due to the scattered nature of the wet weather so the hot and muggy pattern will continue. I don’t see an organized threat of severe weather, however, an isolated severe storm or two can’t be ruled out.

LONG RANGE OUTLOOK: Some of the long-range mode guidance continues to generate a disturbance over the Gulf later this week. However, we see trends of this system being located well south and west of our area. There is a chance some of the deeper tropical moisture could lift into southwest Alabama by the weekend so this may enhance our coverage of afternoon storms, especially over our southwest counties. We will also be tracking a backdoor cold front that will drop in from the northeast and help spark some afternoon rainfall. So rain chances will likely remain higher than average through Father’s Day. We will be sharing more specifics and radar updates on WBRC Fox6.

Hope you have a happy Monday!

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.