U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...

The Latest: No current plans for Moon to go to Singapore

(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks towards Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during their bilateral meeting at the Istana or presidential palace on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Singapore.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives at Paya Lebar Air Base for a summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Singapore.

(AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim). Security personnel stand guard outside the Valley Wing of the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore, Sunday, June 10, 2018, ahead of the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...

SINGAPORE (AP) - The Latest on a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump in Singapore (all times local):

2 p.m.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (jah-YIHN') has no current plans to join President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the end of their summit Tuesday in Singapore.

Moon spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom also said Monday that Moon has no plans yet to speak with Trump after the meeting.

Moon has expressed hope that the summit will lead to a three-way declaration also including Seoul to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War. But Moon's spokesman says it's unlikely that such a declaration would take place while Trump and Kim were still in Singapore.

Trump has raised the possibility of further summits and an agreement ending the Korean War by replacing the armistice signed in 1953 with a peace treaty. China and South Korea would have to sign off on any legal treaty.

___

1:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he thinks "things can work out very nicely" with North Korea on the eve of his historic summit with Kim Jong Un.

Trump expressed optimism about Tuesday's meeting during a working lunch with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (lee haz-ee-en lahng) and aides to both leaders.

Trump says "we've got a very interesting meeting in particular tomorrow, and I think things can work out very nicely." He also tells Lee the decision to hold the summit in the island city-state of Singapore was "made very consciously" and offers thanks.

Trump tells Lee that "we appreciate your hospitality and professionalism and your friendship."

___

1:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (lee haz-ee-en lahng) that it was a "real honor" to be with him. Trump commented as representatives from both countries took their seats for a working lunch at Singapore's government house.

The discussions come on the eve of Trump's historic meeting with Kim.

Trump and Lee shook hands for photographers after a one-on-one meeting and before they entered the room for lunch.

Among those representing the U.S. at lunch are Secretary of Secretary Mike Pompeo, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and National Security Adviser John Bolton.

___

1 p.m.

The U.S. ambassador to the Philippines, Sung Kim, plans another round of meetings Monday afternoon with North Korean officials as both sides continue to prepare for Tuesday's summit in Singapore.

That according to a senior official in President Donald Trump's administration. The official was not authorized to comment publicly about on internal deliberations and requested anonymity.

Trump is set to hold a historic summit Tuesday with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the island city-state.

Sung Kim has taken the lead on policy negotiations with North Korea. Sung Kim held an initial round of meetings with the North earlier Monday.

___

12:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un spent Monday huddling with advisers in luxury Singapore hotels less than half a mile apart, readying for a nuclear summit that could define the fate of millions, and their own political futures.

Both sides also worked to finalize preparations for the unprecedented summit.

The meeting was kicking off at 9 a.m. Tuesday with a handshake between Trump and Kim. A U.S. official says the leaders then plan to meet one on one, joined only by translators, for up to two hours before admitting their respective advisers.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly about internal deliberations and insisted on anonymity.

Tuesday's summit will be the first between a North Korean leader and a sitting American president.

