Immigration firm seems to thrive after Trump lawyer's help - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Immigration firm seems to thrive after Trump lawyer's help

By BERNARD CONDON
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Some companies regret turning to Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen for help, but a Florida immigration firm appears to have gotten nearly everything it wanted.

When Nicholas Mastroianni II hooked up with Cohen last year, his business was threatened by a looming crackdown on a federal program offering foreigners visas if they invest in certain U.S. real estate projects. Cohen connected Mastroianni with a lobbying firm and, hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments later, Mastroianni appears to be in the clear.

Efforts to scale back the visa program collapsed, and Mastroianni's company - U.S. Immigration Fund - looks set to pocket tens of millions of dollars in fees for a string of ongoing projects.

Mastroianni has raised $3 billion under the so-called EB-5 visa program since 2010.

