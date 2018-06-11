Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne celebrate Summer Jam's 25th year - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne celebrate Summer Jam's 25th year

(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, Kendrick Lamar performs at the Brit Awards 2018 in London. Lamar, Lil Wayne and Meek Mill helped the famed Summer Jam music event celebrate its 25th anniversary with jam... (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, Kendrick Lamar performs at the Brit Awards 2018 in London. Lamar, Lil Wayne and Meek Mill helped the famed Summer Jam music event celebrate its 25th anniversary with jam...

By MESFIN FEKADU
AP Music Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Recent Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne and Meek Mill helped the famed Summer Jam music event celebrate its 25th anniversary with jam-packed performances.

Remy Ma, Tory Lanez and BBD also worked the stage Sunday for the feverish audience at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The event's highlight was the battle between producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, who went back-and-forth with hits they've produced for others - from Jay-Z's "Jigga My..." and DMX's "Ruff Ryders Anthem" to Missy Elliott's "Work It" and Beyonce's "Drunk In Love."

Lamar performed his well-known hits such as "Humble" and "Don't Kill My Vibe"; he was joined onstage by label mate Jay Rock. Meek Mill, who was released from prison in April, also performed Sunday.

The event, hosted by New York hip-hop radio station Hot97, launched in 1994.

