Ari'el Stachel wins Tony with tears over 'The Band's Visit' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ari'el Stachel wins Tony with tears over 'The Band's Visit'

By LEANNE ITALIE
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Ari'el Stachel, tears in his eyes, thanked his parents for their love and support throughout a childhood spent hoping nobody would notice their roots.

"For so many years of my life I pretended I was not a Middle Eastern person," he said Sunday as he collected a Tony best featured actor in a musical for his role of Haled in "The Band's Visit.

His Haled, a ladies man and trumpet player in the story's Alexandria Ceremonial Police Orchestra, was his Broadway debut. The story, based on a language miscommunication, has the orchestra stranded in a small Israel town in the middle of the Negev Desert, where the Egyptians encounter townspeople who are both friendly and wary of the strangers but provide assistance nevertheless.

In addition to his parents, who glowed in the audience, Stachel thanked the show's creators for courage in "telling a small story about Arabs and Israelis getting along at a time that we need that more than ever."

He added: "I am part of a cast of actors who never believed that they'd be able to portray their own races, and we're doing that." For their trouble, they've received messages of thanks from young people all over the Middle East in praise of such a "transformative" play.

Stachel's message back? "I want any kid who's watching to know that your biggest obstacle may turn into your purpose."

Stachel is a Berkeley, California, native who has appeared on CBS' "Blue Bloods" and the Netflix/Marvel series "Jessica Jones." He's a graduate of New York University's Tish drama department.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump expresses optimism amid final Kim summit preparations

    Trump expresses optimism amid final Kim summit preparations

    Monday, June 11 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-06-11 04:26:18 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 3:26 AM EDT2018-06-11 07:26:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...

    U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

    More >>

    U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Inside Trump's swanky Singapore hotel

    The Latest: Inside Trump's swanky Singapore hotel

    Monday, June 11 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-06-11 05:26:24 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 3:25 AM EDT2018-06-11 07:25:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...
    President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to...More >>
    President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to be with him.More >>

  • Nevada primary: Heller safe, 2 Democrats battle for governor

    Nevada primary: Heller safe, 2 Democrats battle for governor

    Monday, June 11 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-06-11 06:20:26 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 3:17 AM EDT2018-06-11 07:17:56 GMT
    (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev, speaks during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas. Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-ele...(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev, speaks during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas. Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-ele...
    Nevada's Dean Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-election this year, but he has an easy primary battle Tuesday thanks to President Donald Trump.More >>
    Nevada's Dean Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-election this year, but he has an easy primary battle Tuesday thanks to President Donald Trump.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly