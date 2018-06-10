FIRST ALERT: Increasing chance of storms by mid-week

REST OF TONIGHT AND TOMORROW: We’re experiencing another impressive lightning show across the area tonight as scattered storms and showers impact the area. At one point, there were over 200 strikes north of Birmingham within a 30 minute time frame. These storms and showers will gradually dissipate, with another muggy start for Monday. I would pack lots of water and plan on another hot and steamy day tomorrow. Feels-like temperatures will be topping 95 degrees by midday in many areas. Then we will need to keep an eye to the sky for more scattered thunderstorms and showers during the afternoon and evening. Some storms may be strong, with gusty winds, hail, and intense lightning so stay weather alert.

INCREASE IN STORMS BY WEDNESDAY: Our chances for a passing storm will be much higher on Tuesday and we may have a storm Tuesday night. We will be tracking an upper level disturbance that will pass overhead and this will enhance the coverage of showers and storms for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will still have plenty of time to recover due to the scattered nature of the wet weather so the hot and muggy pattern will continue. I don’t see an organized threat of severe weather however an isolated severe storm or two can’t be ruled out.

LONG RANGE OUTLOOK: Some of the long range mode guidance continues to generate a disturbance over the Gulf later this week. However, we see trends of this system being located well south and west of our area. There is a chance some of the deeper tropical moisture could lift into southwest Alabama by the weekend so this may enhance our coverage of afternoon storms, especially over our southwest counties. We will also be tracking a backdoor cold front that will d rop in from the northeast and help spark some afternoon rainfall. So rain chances will likely remain higher than average through Father’s Day. We will be sharing more specifics and radar updates on WBRC Fox6.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved