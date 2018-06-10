City of Bessemer calling on volunteers to help with storm damage

Some Bessemer families are without a home after powerful summer storms sent trees crashing onto structures Saturday night.

City Councilors said they're working now to clear roads of storm debris and to form a central location where residents without power can come pick up food and supplies.

Now the city is asking for your help.

"We do have a lot of residents, single residents, a lot of seniors living in this area who don't have the actually amenities to make sure they are able to come out of their neighborhoods and cut these weeds, cut down the limbs. So they really would need the support, so I just encourage those of you who want to volunteer, to come out and help," said District 7 Representative Cleo King.

If you'd like to volunteer, call King at (205) 585-9463 or (205) 201-9074.

