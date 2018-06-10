Teen in serious condition after apparent accidental shooting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Teen in serious condition after apparent accidental shooting

HOMEWOOD, AL (WBRC) -

Homewood police are investigating an apparent accidental shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital.

The 15-year-old victim has been transported to Children's Hospital with serious injuries.

The suspected shooter is currently detained. The incident happened in the 900 block of Mansard Drive.

We will provide more information when it is available.

