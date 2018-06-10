LEADING OFF: Goldschmidt heats up, Quintana faces Brewers - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

LEADING OFF: Goldschmidt heats up, Quintana faces Brewers

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening around the majors Monday:

GOLDEN

Arizona slugger Paul Goldschmidt is swinging a bruising bat after being stuck in a slump for much of the season. He tripled and doubled Sunday, and went 8 for 13 with four home runs and nine RBIs in a three-game sweep at Colorado. Goldschmidt and the Diamondbacks next host Pittsburgh.

Q'ED UP

Cubs lefty Jose Quintana (6-4, 4.20 ERA) has pitched 24 straight shutout innings against Milwaukee. He'll start the series opener at Miller Park when Chicago, trailing the NL Central-leading Brewers by a half-game, face Junior Guerra (3-4, 2.83).

GIANT ARMS

San Francisco ace Madison Bumgarner makes his second start of the season, pitching at Miami. The lefty broke the pinkie on his throwing hand in his final spring training game. Bumgarner returned to the rotation last week and tossed six strong innings in a loss to Arizona. Giants pitchers Johnny Cueto (right elbow inflammation) and Jeff Samardzija (right shoulder tightness) are both expected to throw 40-pitch bullpen sessions.

OFF THEY GO

The Red Sox, with the second-best record in the majors behind the Yankees, begin a 10-game trip that takes them to Baltimore, Seattle and Minnesota. Knuckleballer Steven Wright (2-0, 1.57 ERA) opens up in Baltimore. Second baseman Dustin Pedroia, on the disabled list because of inflammation in his left knee, will travel with the team.

SON DOWN

Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will miss at least four weeks because of a strained patellar tendon in his left knee. The 19-year-old son of Hall of Fame outfielder Vladimir Guerrero and one of baseball's top-ranked young talents, he is hitting .407 for Double-A New Hampshire. The third baseman has 11 home runs, 18 doubles and 55 RBIs in 53 games this season.

