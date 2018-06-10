Work Week Forecast: The heat is on!

This week is going to be a classic Alabama summertime setup.

It's going to be hot and steamy with scattered storms, gusty winds and lots of lightning. Most storms will be in the afternoon, but it is possible some might be midday.

The week starts with highs around 90, but Monday's feel-like temps will near the triple digits. A 40 percent chance of rain Monday continues to increase through the middle of the week.

Temperatures remain around 90 the remainder of the week, but chances for showers increase Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday and Thursday have a 60 percent chance of wet weather, with hit-or-miss storms possible in the afternoon.

This system will remain into next weekend and likely continue through Father's Day.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.