‘Fallout 4’ and ‘The Division’ come to Xbox Game Pass, and that’s just the start

By Jayce Wagner



During Microsoft’s event at E3 2018, the company unveiled a new slate of games and features coming to its Xbox Game Pass service.

In June’s software update, Xbox Game Pass games will be receiving what Microsoft calls “Fast Start,” a method of using machine learning to figure out which parts of each game need to be downloaded first in order to get players into their games quicker than ever. How this will work in practice remains to be seen, but with the increased number of games hitting the Game Pass platform, narrowing the gap between download time and play would definitely be appreciated.

Two sets of games were announced at the Microsoft Event — first a few of games that are already hitting the Game Pass platformimmediately, and a slate of upcoming titles Game Pass subscribers can look forward to in the coming year.

Those hitting Game Pass now includeFallout 4,Elder Scrolls Online, andThe Division. All three will be available for Game Pass subscribers within hours, so keep an eye out if you picked up a subscription to enjoy someSea of Thieves.

Microsoft unveiled a far longer list of games coming to the Game Pass platform, making it an even better deal for Windows and Xbox gamers. Subscribers will seeHalo: The Master Chief CollectionalongsideForza Horizon 4,Crackdown 3,Ashen,Warhammer: Vermintide 2, andAfterparty: XXX. And that’s in addition to Microsoft’s promise to include all first-party games on Xbox Game Pass on their respective release dates.

“In its first year, Xbox Game Pass has proven to be great for both gamers and game developers as an additive means to drive discovery and engagement of games,” said Xbox Game Pass engineering head Ashley Speicher. “The freedom to explore and play more great games is changing gaming habits in incredibly positive ways.”

The Xbox Game Pass service made a huge splash with the release of the highly anticipatedSea of Thieves.Microsoft offered access to the game on the same day as its release date for any new or current Xbox Game Pass subscribers, and has since grown alongside its list of current and upcoming games.



