Work has begun on the third season of ‘Castlevania’

New information about the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel indicates that the young superhero's next adventure could pit him against a classic Marvel Comics villain and take him out of New York.More >>
The voice of Trevor Belmont has confirmed that work has already begun on the third season of Castlevania. The second season is set to air later this summer, but fans can rest easy knowing more episodes are on the way.More >>
It's a good time to be a Star Wars fan, because there's a lot to look forward to on the big screen and television over the next few years. Here are all the upcoming movies and TV shows we know about so far.More >>
The sequel to 2015 blockbuster Jurassic World, director J.A. Bayona's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom offers a darker spin on the Jurassic Park franchise, but still manages to offer the series' signature spectacle.More >>
Tom Cruise has posted the first photo from Top Gun 2, the sequel to the 1986 action film that cast him as hotshot pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, which has officially begun production after years of rumors.More >>
