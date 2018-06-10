Work has begun on the third season of ‘Castlevania’ - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Work has begun on the third season of ‘Castlevania’

By Eric Brackett


WhileCastlevania has been renewed for a third seasonon Netflix, fans will have a longer wait for the second season to arrive. The animated series was launched in 2017 with four episodes, but was quickly renewed for a second season with double the number of episodes. Now, it looks like the second season will not launch till later this year, even though a third season has been confirmed by actor Richard Armitage.

“We’re about to record a third,” said the voice of Trevor Belmont. “The second season hasn’t been aired yet, but we’re about to do a third.”

Details regarding the third season are scarce and Netflix has not officially confirmed anything yet. Armitage did give some hints as to what we can expect when the show’s second season drops later this year.

“The son of Dracula [Adrian Tepes, voiced by James Callis] and my character get much more collaborative,” Armitage said. “I think that’s one of the most exciting things, they start to really work together.”

Based on the popular video game series of the same name, Castlevaniafollows Trevor Belmont as he attempts to save Europe from Dracula’s wrath. To be fair, Dracula does actually have pretty good reasons to be angry, so he’s not just evil for the sake of evil, which is always a nice change of pace.

The show’s first season launched with only four episodes, but proved to be a hit for Netflix, which quickly announced a second season of the show.

Unfortunately, “soon” means something a bit different in Netflix-speak as series writer Warren Ellis has announced that the show’s second season has been delayed until late this year.

This series marks Castlevania’s first on-screen adaption and proved to be a hit with fans and critics alike, which was a breath of fresh air in a sea of mediocre video game adaptations. Most of those failed projects were live-action films, however, which is an area video games have struggled in since Nintendo’s disastrouslive-action adaptation of Super Mario Bros. in 1993.

Despite the poor reputationof live-action video game movies, Armitage seems excited at the prospect of a live-action version of Castlevania, though nothing of that nature has been confirmed.

“I love my character inCastlevania… he’s this anti-heroic, drunk, slightly foul-mouthed, irritable git,” Armitage said. “I feel like it would make the most brilliant live-action piece. It’s slightly anarchic and humorous we don’t often see vampire heroics in that vein. One day, maybe.”

Updated on June 24 with news that the show’s second season has been delayed.


