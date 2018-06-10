Work has begun on the third season of ‘Castlevania’

The voice of Trevor Belmont has confirmed that work has already begun on the third season of Castlevania. The second season is set to air later this summer, but fans can rest easy knowing more episodes are on the way.More >>
The voice of Trevor Belmont has confirmed that work has already begun on the third season of Castlevania. The second season is set to air later this summer, but fans can rest easy knowing more episodes are on the way.More >>
BioWare and Electronic Arts released an extended gameplay walkthrough video for Anthem, and it gives us a chance to see the enormous insect boss first teased at EA Play in June.More >>
BioWare and Electronic Arts released an extended gameplay walkthrough video for Anthem, and it gives us a chance to see the enormous insect boss first teased at EA Play in June.More >>
Tom Cruise has posted the first photo from Top Gun 2, the sequel to the 1986 action film that cast him as hotshot pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, which has officially begun production after years of rumors.More >>
Tom Cruise has posted the first photo from Top Gun 2, the sequel to the 1986 action film that cast him as hotshot pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, which has officially begun production after years of rumors.More >>
A YouTube user and Unreal Engine 4 VR developer has managed to create the entire Zelda: Ocarina of Time Ganondorf fight in virtual reality, and the results have us hoping for a full VR remake.More >>
A YouTube user and Unreal Engine 4 VR developer has managed to create the entire Zelda: Ocarina of Time Ganondorf fight in virtual reality, and the results have us hoping for a full VR remake.More >>
PlayStation Vue is Sony's answer to live TV without the need for a cable or satellite TV subscription. To help you understand the service, it's plans, and numerous features, we've created this handy guide.More >>
PlayStation Vue is Sony's answer to live TV without the need for a cable or satellite TV subscription. To help you understand the service, it's plans, and numerous features, we've created this handy guide.More >>
|INFORMATIONAL DISCLAIMER The information contained on or provided through this site is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional financial or accounting advice. Always seek the advice of your accountant or other qualified personal finance advisor for answers to any related questions you may have. Use of this site and any information contained on or provided through this site is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.