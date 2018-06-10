PlayStation Vue is Sony's answer to live TV without the need for a cable or satellite TV subscription. To help you understand the service, it's plans, and numerous features, we've created this handy guide.

A YouTube user and Unreal Engine 4 VR developer has managed to create the entire Zelda: Ocarina of Time Ganondorf fight in virtual reality, and the results have us hoping for a full VR remake.

‘The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’ boss Ganondorf is even scarier in VR

Tom Cruise has posted the first photo from Top Gun 2, the sequel to the 1986 action film that cast him as hotshot pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, which has officially begun production after years of rumors.

Tom Cruise drops the first official photo for the ‘Top Gun’ sequel

BioWare and Electronic Arts released an extended gameplay walkthrough video for Anthem, and it gives us a chance to see the enormous insect boss first teased at EA Play in June.

The voice of Trevor Belmont has confirmed that work has already begun on the third season of Castlevania. The second season is set to air later this summer, but fans can rest easy knowing more episodes are on the way.

Work has begun on the third season of ‘Castlevania’

WhileCastlevania has been renewed for a third seasonon Netflix, fans will have to wait a bit longer for the second season to arrive. The animated series was launched in 2017 with four episodes, but was quickly renewed for a second season with double the number of episodes. Now, the air date for the second season has been revealed as October 26. The news was announced at the Los Angeles Anime Expo and confirmed on one of the show’s official Twitter accounts.

Raise hell. Season 2 is a bloody nightmare. Join our awakening October 26, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/gtXU0iP2VA — Mr. Belmont (@Castlevania) July 6, 2018

Season 3

Little is known about the show’s third season aside from the fact that it is in the works, as was as confirmed by Richard Armitage.

“We’re about to record a third,” said the voice of Trevor Belmont. “The second season hasn’t been aired yet, but we’re about to do a third.”

Details regarding the third season are scarce and Netflix has not officially confirmed anything yet. Armitage did give some hints as to what we can expect when the show’s second season drops later this year.

“The son of Dracula [Adrian Tepes, voiced by James Callis] and my character get much more collaborative,” Armitage said. “I think that’s one of the most exciting things, they start to really work together.”

Based on the popular video game series of the same name, Castlevaniafollows Trevor Belmont as he attempts to save Europe from Dracula’s wrath. To be fair, Dracula does actually have pretty good reasons to be angry, so he’s not just evil for the sake of being evil, which is always a nice change of pace.

The show’s first season launched with only four episodes, but proved to be a hit for Netflix, which quickly announced a second season of the show.

Good things take time! But eight new episodes coming soon: https://t.co/LLVIXokyCX https://t.co/Lleb54AMqe — Netflix US (@netflix) July 7, 2017

Unfortunately, “soon” means something a bit different in Netflix-speak as series writer Warren Ellis has announced that the show’s second season has been delayed until late this year.

FAQ: #CASTLEVANIA season 2 will be 8 episodes long, out sometime later this year. I don’t have the release date yet – these things are decided by people other than me. Lots and lots of great animators are working incredibly hard on it. You'll have plenty of warning of the date. pic.twitter.com/9aZ6S1dD6z — W Es (@warrenellis) June 19, 2018

This series marks Castlevania’s first on-screen adaption and proved to be a hit with fans and critics alike, which was a breath of fresh air in a sea of mediocre video game adaptations. Most of those failed projects were live-action films, however, which is an area video games have struggled in since Nintendo’s disastrouslive-action adaptation of Super Mario Bros. in 1993.

Despite the poor reputationof live-action video game movies, Armitage seems excited at the prospect of a live-action version of Castlevania, though nothing of that nature has been confirmed.

“I love my character inCastlevania… he’s this anti-heroic, drunk, slightly foul-mouthed, irritable git,” Armitage said. “I feel like it would make the most brilliant live-action piece. It’s slightly anarchic and humorous we don’t often see vampire heroics in that vein. One day, maybe.”

Updated on July 7 with the second season’s air date.



