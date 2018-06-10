Bama golf duo leads USA to victory in Curtis Cup

A pair of victories by Alabama junior Lauren Stephenson and sophomore Kristen Gillman were part of an 8-0 United States sweep of Sunday’s singles matches that clinched a 17-3 win over Great Britain & Ireland on the final day of the 2018 Curtis Cup at Quaker Ridge Golf Club in Scarsdale, N.Y.

The United States entered play on Sunday with a 9-3 lead after the first two days of competition and needed only one win and halved match to retake the Cup. But the Americans left no doubt about the outcome as they swept the eight matches win in commanding fashion. The win was the largest margin of victory in the history of the series, which began in 1932.

Gillman recorded a 5-and-4 win over GB&I’s Annabell Fuller while Stephenson took a 2-and-1 decision against Shannon McWilliam. The wins capped off a three-day run that saw the Alabama All-Americans have a hand in securing six-and-a-half of the 17 points scored by the United States in the match.

