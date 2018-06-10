Gillman, US roll in biggest blowout in Curtis Cup history

SCARSDALE, N.Y. (AP) - Kristen Gillman led a U.S. singles sweep Sunday in the biggest blowout in Curtis Cup history.

Gillman, the 20-year-old University of Alabama star from Austin, Texas, beat 16-year-old Annabell Fuller 5 and 4 to cap a perfect weekend at Quaker Ridge in the amateur competition.

The Americans won 17-3, breaking the record for margin of victory of 11 set in a 14 1/2-3 1/2 victory at Denver Country Club in 1982. They improved to 29-8-3 in the series, rebounding from a loss in 2016 at Dun Laoghaire in Ireland.

"I'm very proud of my players," U.S. captain Virginia Derby Grimes said. "They are a phenomenal group of girls. They've been so much fun to be around, and they just gelled and bonded."

Gillman, the 2014 U.S. Women's Amateur champion, joined American Stacy Lewis (2008) and England's Bronte Law (2016) as the only players to go 5-0-0 since the format was changed to three days in 2008.

Sophia Schubert, the Texas senior and 2017 U.S. Women's Amateur champion, started the singles rout with a 2-and-1 victory over Olivia Mehaffey. In the other matches, top-ranked Lilia Vu defeated Sophie Lamb 2 up; Jennifer Kupcho, the NCAA individual winner this year for Wake Forest, beat Lily May Humphreys 2 and 1; Andrea Lee edged Alice Hewson 2 and 1; Lauren Stephenson beat Shannon McWilliam 2 and 1; 15-year-old Lucy Li defeated India Clyburn 5 and 4; and Mariel Galdiano held off Paula Grant 1 up.

The U.S. won all five sessions for the first time, and every American earned at least two points.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.